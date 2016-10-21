Manx Sound Exchange: Floyd tribute sells out two shows

To kick off this week we head to the Creek in Peel where four-piece soul and classic blues band Borderline will be taking to the stage on Saturday night.

The band that consists of Heinrich Koop, Keith Randall, Alan Presford and Nigel Johnson play a set that mixes rhythm ‘n’ blues, rockabilly, a little country and western, 60s soul and delta blues.

Think Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, BB King, Muddy Waters and Jerry Lee Lewis and you’re in the right ball park.

For further information on all of their forthcoming shows, visit www.facebook.com/Borderline-Isle-of-Man-101961323485747

After a hugely successful launch and ticket sale a couple of weeks ago, Manx Pink Floyd tribute Pigs On The Wing commence their Compass Points Tour tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday at The Laxey Working Men’s Institute.

These two dates, plus the show scheduled for Port St Mary Town Hall on Saturday, February 4, are now completely sold out.

There are a few tickets remaining for the other 2017 dates, however, namely Saturday, March 18, at The Centenary Centre in Peel and Saturday, May 6, at Andreas Village Hall.

They can be purchased for £10 from: Thompson Travel in Port Erin; Celtic Gold in Peel; Shakti Man in Ramsey; and Peter Norris Music in Douglas.

Every penny raised from the these ticket sales will be donated to five local charities.

For further information on the Pigs On The Wing and any further information regarding the remaining tickets, visit www.facebook.com/Pigs-On-The-Wing-124585174540458/

As part of their current campaign trail Truman Falls is booked to appear at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre this Saturday night.

Led by singer/songwriter Simon Rea, he will be joined on the night by fellow band members Paul Teare, Dave Armstrong, Jonny Peacock, Anna Goldsmith and Mark Burrows.

Their second album, HEADSWIMS, was released in April.

The doors open at 7.30pm for the start of the show at 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased for £10.50 from https://villagaiety.ticketsolve.com/shows/873562775/events

For further information on the band, please visit at www.trumanfalls.com

