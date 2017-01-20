Manx Sound Exchange: For those Gypsies about to stop rocking, we salute you!

First this week we head out to the west of the island and to The Creek in Peel where Ian Thompson and his band will be appearing this Saturday night.

This is a man who it wouldn’t be wrong to award ‘The hardest working musician on the island’ award to, certainly from his quota of live shows each year which are split between his covers and original material.

This next show on Saturday focuses on the pieces that make up his covers setlist.

Featuring classics from The Kinks, David Bowie, The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, R.E.M, and the like, if this sounds like the soundtrack to your type of night out then you can’t go far wrong.

News also came in the week regarding the demise of hugely popular covers band 9 Bar Gypsies.

From their first incarnation some 13 years ago to their final and long term line-up of Ade Bruce on vocals, Dave Atkins and Jason Cain sharing guitar duties, Jimmy Lee on bass and Mark Cain on drums, the band were at heart a Guns ’n’ Roses cover band for the most part but had also branched out and placed pieces by Black Sabbath, Metallica, Kiss and Aerosmith into their set.

While the band are going their separate ways, they’re certainly not resting on their laurels.

Jason is now a fully paid up member of fellow Manx metal covers band Ironclad.

Mark is one part of the rhythm section of the ska/two tone beast that is Buncha Skankers. Dave and Jimmy, along with Mark, have a new upcoming originals project with Steph Tomlinson of Bird and The Beards fame.

And Ade is still waiting for the call from AC/DC to replace Brian Johnson.

All things to watch out for as they develop!

From the gigs at The Creek, Amber and The Bushy’s Stage during TT, we salute you boys!