Manx Sound Exchange: Giddy-up! Dark Horse holds Christmas party

This Saturday night sees Amber in Douglas play host to the Dark Horse Christmas Party. From the folks that brought you the Dark Horse Festival back in the summer, this night features acoustic singer/songwriter Lee Brooks, The Shads, Ballagroove DJ’s spinning tunes throughout the night plus Han-FX and JorDMC.

Indeed, Manx Hip-Hop supremos Han-FX and JorDMC will be using this event as a launch night for their debut EP ‘Partners in Rhyme’. Featuring six tracks, the EP, recorded and mixed at Ballagroove Studios by the legendary Gypo Buggane in the south of the island, swings between Hip-Hop, Funk and Blues, with plenty of Bass and a wall of sax thrown into the mix.

A further round up of other gigs taking place this weekend and Symbollix make their way West to Peel and to The Creek on Saturday night.

The band roots itself in mostly 70’s classic rock. The setlist combines the likes of ZZ Top, The Who, Wings, Bad Company, Whitesnake, Cream and The Rolling Stones and features John Ruscoe, George Hughes, John Ryan, Martin McEvely and Stewart Steptoe in their line-up.

Head to Jaks tomorrow night (Friday) and you’ll find Konstruktion in residence at what is now one of their regular shows at the Douglas based bar.

The two piece band made up by Joy White on vocals and Nige B on keys and vocals have their roots in live versions of dance anthems from the modern chart to ‘old skool’ classics. If a little bit of Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Rihanna and Lady GaGa at one end through to Diana Ross and Tina Turner at the other end of the spectrum takes your fancy then this will be well worth a look at.

Finally this week a future date for your diaries. Next Friday night (December 16), sees The Jeff Jepson Band, Truman Falls, Anna Goldsmith and Christy DeHaven all appear at a charity show taking place at St Ninian’s Church in Douglas from 7.30pm onwards.

Tickets can be purchased for £5 by either emailing jj@jeffjepson.co.uk or on the door on the night.

