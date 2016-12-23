Manx Sound Exchange: Hamish, the Skankas and 3 Million play to the end of the year

We’re now fully into the swing of the festive period (some have been for weeks now!) and the bands and DJs around the island are busy with their various gigs and club nights.

If you feel the need to escape the house over the next week, here’s a round up of some of the various things taking place.

Head out west to Peel tomorrow night (Friday)and you’ll find local boys 3 Million in action from 9.30pm onwards. Featuring Chris Honour on vocals and guitar, Joe Crookall on Bass, Gary Smith on guitar and Matthew Woods on drums, expect original material influenced by the likes of The Stereophonics and Oasis.

Following his high-profile show as one of the support acts to Sir Tom Jones when he appeared here in the island back in the summer, Hamish Faragher will be appearing at The Station in Port St Mary on Christmas Eve.

Still only 18 years of age and having played guitar from the tender age of 9, Hamish cites his influences between Ed Sheeran and Jake Bugg.

Having also supported Davy Knowles for his three shows in the island late on in 2015, he’s since ventured out further afield playing several gigs in and around the island this year in order to help raise his profile further.

Elsewhere and on Boxing Day, Nexus in Douglas will be hosting the inaugural free event for Groove 2 Funk. A night headed up by DJ’s Darren ‘Ninjafingers’ Millar, Dreamfish and Jason “Bish-Bash” Thomas and features music from a wide variety of genres all mixed up with a full on funk flavour. If this sounds like your kind of thing you can get an early start to this mammoth club night as the event starts at 5pm and then runs until 1am.

At various points over the Christmas week Jak’s Bar in Douglas plays host to the likes of AM Frequency, Dance Anthems/Modern Chart band, Konstruktion, Classic Rock Covers from Penthouse Dive and Rock and Pop covers from Ian Thomson amongst others.

To round off this week, we’re heading back to The Creek in Peel where next Tuesday you’ll be able to catch hugely popular Two-Tone, Ska band Buncha Skankers doing their thing.

For the uninitiated, this band has been entertaining the Manx gig-goers for a number of years now and specialises in the likes of The Specials, Desmond Dekker, Bad Manners, Prince Buster, and Madness. That’s just merely scratching the surface. The night kicks off around 9.30pm.

That’s it for this pre-Christmas edition of the Manx Sound Exchange, so I bid you all a very Happy Christmas.