Manx Sound Exchange: Heavyweight final to decide winner

We’ve arrived at the final of the 2016 Amber Battle of the Bands this Saturday night.

And what a heavyweight final it’s shaping up to be.

Congratulations go to Aeons who took the third and final heat and who go through to join The Fletcher Christian Mutiny and The Clown Calls For War in the line-up this weekend.

Commiserations go to Eoin O Maol Mhuaidh and Tiger T.

Here’s a quick recap on the finalists.

Aeons, a band whose line-up is made up by ex members of The Water is Rising and The Southern Audio Conspiracy, namely Justin on drums, bass and vocals is Kenny, Scott and Si on guitars and Skippy on vocals and who specialise in all things in the technical metal end of the spectrum.

Next up we have The Clown Calls For War, featuring Brook Wassall on guitar, Lee Stevens on drums and Andy Clucas on bass and vocals.

Style wise it’s pretty much indie and rock with a smattering of influence from the likes of Explosions In The Sky, Mogwai, Oceansize and Muse.

Finally we have 2015 defending champions The Fletcher Christian Mutiny, with Nell Kneale and Justine Lewis on guitars, Stephen Quinn on drums, Keef Lawler on vocals and Andrew Cregeen on bass.

They pick their influences from the heavier end of the spectrum.

It’s a tough one to call. Doors open at 8pm, entry is freeand the music starts at about 9.30pm.

Elsewhere tomorrow night (Friday), singer and guitarist Mae Challis and band will be in action at Jaks Bar in Douglas.

At the age of just 15, Mae won the 2012 Next Big Thing competition at the Gaiety.

She lists her influences from Queen, Oasis, KT Tunstall and Joni Mitchell to more contemporary performers like Hurts, Coldplay, Train, James Morrison, Skrillex, Bruno Mars and Emeli Sande.

With a full band behind (Mark Brabbs on drums, Nell Kneale on guitar and Robbie Sampson on bass), she supported UK pop and soul troubadour John Newman at the Villa Marina and this year released her first single and video, ‘Crazy’.

To finish, The Rockits appear at The Highwayman in Peel on Saturday from 9pm.

Featuring Steve Hull on lead guitar and lead vocals, Ste Clayton on keys, Richard Hannay on guitar and backing vocals, Steve Peverall on drums and Dan Bryans on bass, the band specialise in mainly covers, with influences ranging from 50s artists such as Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Leon Russell through to more recent rockabilly bands such as the Stray Cats.