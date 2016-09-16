Manx Sound Exchange: Looking ahead to the Battle of the Bands

Head to Jaks in Douglas this Saturday night and you’ll catch three-piece outfit Powercut.

Formed back in 2009 and comprising members John Percival on bass, Simon Watson on drums and Ian Bradley on guitar, they play a set that ranges from The Kinks and The Who at one end of the spectrum through to the more modern day offerings from the likes of The Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight, The Kings of Leon and Green Day at the other.

For more details visit www.facebook.com/Powercut-33638987057

Symbollix make their way to the Queen’s Pub on Queen’s Promenade in Douglas this Saturday. The band roots itself in mostly 70s classic rock.

The setlist combines the likes of ZZ Top, The Who, Wings, Bad Company, Whitesnake, Cream and The Rolling Stones and the band features John Ruscoe, George Hughes, John Ryan, Martin McEvely and Stewart Steptoe in the line-up.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/groups/379000418888939/

The annual Amber Battle of the Bands line-up has now been confirmed.

Due to run throughout November at the Douglas-based venue, the heats are shaping up nicely. Commencing on November 5, rock and pop singer/songwriter Ian Thompson will go up against indie/etherial rock boys, The Clown Calls For War. These two bands will in turn battle it out against post hardcore outfit, Ignite The Sky.

November 12 sees last year’s entrants Han FX and Matt Kelly do battle with last year’s winners, The Fletcher Christian Mutiny. In turn they are joined by In The Blood in their first visit to the competition.

The final heat on November 19 sees acoustic troubadour Eóin Ó Maol Mhuaidh up against folk/reggae influenced songstress Tiger T, who in turn will fight it out against a new metal behemoth on the block, Aeons.

Each heat winner will take home £175, will go through to a three band showdown on November 24 and will be in with a chance of winning £750.

I’ll be giving a full round down of each artist and round up of the events as they happen.

Steve Leach brings the latest rumblings, murmurings, news and views on forthcoming events in and around the island’s music scene. Help support the scene by emailing leachsteve@hotmail.com