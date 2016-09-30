Manx Sound Exchange: Metal beast Aeons go live

This Saturday night sees the live debut of the brand new metal beast that is Aeons, a band whose line-up is made up by former members of The Water is Rising and The Southern Audio Conspiracy.

I caught up with guitarist Simon Harvey this week to ask him how the band came to be.

So Simon, this is your first Aeons gig?

‘Yes, although between us there are at least 1,000 gigs in the pot.

‘We’ve all played in metal bands before and we all share the same commitment to getting things right.

‘For every minute of music you hear there are hours of time and effort gone into crafting the sound and getting the end result as tight as possible.’

So what does the band sound like?

‘When we set out we agreed we wanted to be really heavy and dark, thematically, but have the songs saturated with melody and contrasting sections of lighter tones.

‘There’s a lot of clean guitar in these tracks, acoustic guitar on the recorded versions, but its still haunting and menacing.

‘There’s only a couple of major chords in the whole set.’

Who’s responsible for writing the songs?

‘Well, on drums it’s Justin, bass and vocals is Kenny, Scott is one guitar [Si is the other guitar and vocals], and then there’s Skippy the frontman.

‘The vocals alternate a lot between “clean” and “dirty” but they’re used in the songs to create layers of the story.

‘Each one goes through a theme and explores it.

‘They rarely repeat so the audience is always hearing something new.

‘Metal doesn’t have to be verse/chorus so you can really change things around within the track and keep it interesting.’

Is there anything we can listen to ?

‘Our website is http://aeons.online and from there you can listen to the Soundcloud tracks and find a link to our Facebook.

‘The two tracks up so far are “Suffer in Silence” about a combat soldier who’s come home filled with regret for having survived when so many did not, and “Insects” which is about a mentally unstable individual who sees the world as unclean and tries to do something about it.’

The doors for Saturday’s debut show at Amber, in Loch Promenade, Douglas, open at 8pm.

Support for the show comes from the rock, metal and punk covers band Fugue State, who hit the stage at around 9.15pm.

Steve Leach brings the latest rumblings, murmurings, news and views on forthcoming events in and around the island’s music scene. Help support the scene by emailing leachsteve@hotmail.com