Manx Sound Exchange: Mutiny crew head for final

Last Saturday saw Amber in Douglas host the second heat of their Battle of the Bands.

Congratulations go to the heat victors and 2015 Battle of the Bands winners, The Fletcher Christian Mutiny who go through to the final on Saturday, November 26.

Commiserations go to Matt Kelly and Han FX.

This Saturday sees the third and final heat featuring Aeons, Eoin O Maol Mhuaidh and Tiger T!

Aeons is made up by ex members of The Water is Rising and The Southern Audio Conspiracy and specialise in all things in the technical metal end of the spectrum.

They are up against acoustic singer/songwriter Eoin O Maol Mhuaidh who in turn battle it out with acoustic Reggae songstress, Tiger T, aka Teresa McNulty of Rusty Jam Revolution fame.

The doors open at 8pm and the music kicks off from around 9.30pm.

For further information, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/Amber-Bar-317692424912775/

Staying in Douglas and on Saturday night you’ll see 9 Mile Smile in their regular slot at Jaks.

The band is made up by vocalist Angela Wells, guitarists Graham Smith and Grant Evans, bassist Lewis Thompson and Johnny Wade on drums.

They specialise in covers from the likes of anything from the now ubiquitous Kings Of Leon via The Stereophonics to Blondie and Michael Jackson via Amy Winehouse and Aretha Franklin and just about anything in between.

A good time band and well worth having a look at if you’re in the area on Saturday night. For more information on the band please visit www.facebook.com/9MileSmile

Finally this week and heading out for two shows over the weekend are Konstruktion.

The two-piece band made up by Joy White on vocals and Nige B on keys and vocals have their roots in live versions of dance anthems from the modern chart to ‘old skool’ classics.

If a little bit of Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Rihanna and Lady Gaga at one end through to Diana Ross and Tina Turner at the other end of the spectrum takes your fancy then this will be well worth a look at.

The band head to The Union in Castletown tomorrow (Friday) and the Mitre Hotel in Ramsey on Saturday.

For more information on the band visit www.facebook.com/iommusic

