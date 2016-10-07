Manx Sound Exchange: Pigs On The Wing ‘Compass Points Tour

Roll up, roll up! Manx Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs On The Wing have announced a number of live dates.

Taking in five shows over the seven months and in aid of various local charities ‘The Compass Points Tour’ will see the band appearing at The Laxey Institute on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.

The Friday night will be in support of The Parkinson’s Disease Society Isle of Man and the Saturday for Rebecca House.

Next the band head to Port St Mary Town Hall on Saturday, February 4 in aid of ME Support, and then out west to the Peel Centenary Centre on Saturday, March 18 for The Big Beat for Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.

The final date sees the band appearing at the Village Hall in Andreas on Saturday, May 6 in support of Manx Inflammatory Arthritis Trust.

Pig’s lead vocalist, Pete Williamson, explains: ‘We’ve played the Villa many times now, and still love to do the “big shows” but decided to have a bit of a change this time and do a number of smaller, more intimate venues.

‘And the places we chose just happened to be sort of north, south, east and west, hence the Compass Points Tour.

‘The set lists will be different for each show, reflecting Pink Floyd’s long and illustrious career… there is even talk of doing all of the Animals album at Peel, we’ll have to see… watch this space!

‘There will be a different acoustic support act for each show, and it has been hard to choose from the wealth of local talent.

‘But we’ll let everyone know through our Facebook page once they are all confirmed.’

Tickets for all the venues will go on sale at £10 each during a special ticket launch at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas, on Saturday, October 8 from midday to 4pm.

Any remaining tickets can be purchased from Thompson Travel, Port Erin; Celtic Gold in Peel; Shakti Man in Ramsey; and Peter Norris Music, in Douglas.

For further information on the band and the tour dates, visit www.facebook.com/Pigs-On-The-Wing-124585174540458/

This Saturday sees the Play 4 Paul show which takes place at Amber in Douglas.

Now in its second year, the show which features Ignite The Sky, Punching Lions and Ironclad is being held in honour of Paul Cooper who sadly passed away in 2014.

All money raised from the show will go to The Soundcheck Project, which is an island-wide music project that gives young people the chance to develop their musical ability, to have an outlet for their music and that Paul was the leader of.

This event is free entry, however anyone wishing to make a donation towards The Soundcheck Project can do so on the night.

The doors open at 8pm and the music starts at around 9pm.

For more information on the show, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1755158228030233/

Steve Leach brings the latest rumblings, murmurings, news and views on forthcoming events in and around the island’s music scene. Help support the scene by emailing leachsteve@hotmail.com