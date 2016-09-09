manx Sound Exchange: Post War Stories to start work on new album

This Saturday night sees the Amber Bar in Douglas opening its doors and stage once again to the excellent Post War Stories. Often described as having leanings towards trip hop with a large smattering of rock, the band is certainly no stranger to the Manx live scene.

The trio of Paul Salisbury (vocals/guitar), Martyn Cain (bass) and Ben O’Hare (drums/samples) have been playing together since their earliest incarnation as Gratiz 3 way back in the early noughties.

The band has released offerings so far in the shape of ‘NinedeadAirshow’ in 2013, with ‘The Cold Wars’ and ‘Live at Kenna’ EPs following in 2014 and ‘Visions: Live 2’ released in 2015.

They also released ‘This Terrible Ordeal: Soundtracking The Lives Of Manx Residents In WW1’ in collaboration with The Isle of Man Arts Council and Manx National Heritage in 2015, so these boys have been busy with their output! There are also plans for a new album with work due to begin imminently.

Those who have seen the band live and listened to their output over the last couple of years will know that influence-wise they are in the same ball park as the likes of Dark Star, Massive Attack, Oceansize, iLikeTrains, The Cooper Temple Clause and Amplifier, and are certainly one of the big hitters on the Manx live scene.

Visit www.facebook.com/postwarstories/

Support comes in the shape of Postcode who appear in a stripped down, acoustic version. This acoustic incarnation sees Marie Reynolds on lead vocals with Mikie Daugherty and Kieran Ball sharing the guitar duties. Doors open at 8pm with Postcode opening the proceedings at around 9.30pm.

Whilst we’re on the subject of Amber, there are few places left in their annual Battle of the Bands competition, which will take place throughout November. If you’re over 18 years of age, a covers or originals band, a solo artist or a singer/songwriter then get in touch via www.facebook.com/pages/Amber-Bar/317692424912775

Next we move on to local covers artist Ian Thompson. His covers gigs setlist is made up of songs from The Kinks, David Bowie, The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel and the like. If this sounds like your type of night out then you can’t go far wrong in heading to The Queen’s Hotel in Douglas on Saturday night. Visit www.facebook.com/ianthompsonmusician/

---------------------

Steve Leach brings the latest rumblings, murmurings, news and views on forthcoming events in and around the island’s music scene. Help support the scene by emailing leachsteve@hotmail.com