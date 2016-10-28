Manx Sound Exchange: Post War Stories to take to the stage

This Saturday night sees Amber Bar in Douglas open its doors and stage once again the excellent Post War Stories.

Often described as having leanings towards trip hop with a large smattering of rock, the band is certainly no stranger to the Manx live scene.

The trio of Paul Salisbury (vocals/guitar), Martyn Cain (bass) and Ben O’Hare (drums/samples) have been playing together since their earliest incarnation as Gratiz 3 way back in the early noughties.

The band released ‘NinedeadAirshow’ in 2013 with ‘The Cold Wars’, and ‘Live at Kenna’ EPs following in 2014 and ‘Visions: Live 2’ released in 2015. Indeed, they also released ‘This Terrible Ordeal: Soundtracking The Lives Of Manx Residents In WWI’ in collaboration with the Isle of Man Arts Council and Manx National Heritage in 2015, so these boys have been busy with their output!

Those who have seen the band live and listened to their output over the last couple of years will know that influence-wise they are in the same ball park as the likes of Dark Star, Massive Attack, Oceansize, iLikeTrains, The Cooper Temple Clause and Amplifier and are certainly one of the big hitters on the Manx live scene.

In preparation for the imminent recording their new album, Post War Stories recently recorded and contributed their song ‘Lights’ to the compilation ‘The Whole World Window’, an album that included Knifeworld, tRANSELEMENt, The Scaramanga Six and All Hail Hyena.

The proceeds of the album (which has since sold out of its initial run of copies) have gone to Tim Smith from the band Cardiacs, who, after suffering a heart attack and stroke, has been wheelchair-bound since 2008. The Clown Calls For War also make a welcome return to the stage at Amber as support to Post War Stories.

The band features Brook Wassall on guitar, Lee Stevens on drums and Andy Clucas on bass and vocals.

Style-wise it’s pretty much indie and rock with a smattering of influence from the likes of Explosions In The Sky, Mogwai, Oceansize and Muse.

The doors for this free show open at 8pm with The Clown Calls For War kicking off proceedings just after 9pm.

‘Night of the Living Dread’, a free Hop-tu-Naa fancy dress event featuring live performances from hip/hop supremo Han-Fx & Reetz Stagg, The Tiger and The Fish, takes place at Nexus in Douglas tomorrow night (Friday).

Also featuring from midnight will be DJ sets from Dreamfish aka Christian Clague with Barry Fearon of Dark Horse spinning tunes between the live band sets.

A future date for your diary now and on Saturday, November 5, Tahiko, Douglas, will host Let There Be House!

Taking place over two rooms and featuring Ill Phil doing a 90-minute set with Sweet Female Attitude performing Flowers live on stage.

In The Red Room they celebrate 17 years of Full On!, with a night of dance classics from some of the island’s best DJs. Entry is £7 before 11pm and £10 after.

