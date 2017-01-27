Manx Sound Exchange: Rhythm n’ Blues in Peel, Hip Hop in Douglas, Horses in Laxey

There are some very different gigs on offer this week. There is bound to be something that floats your boat in and around the island this week

Any one up for a bit of blues rock n’roll?

Well, if a little bit of Rhythm n’ Blues, 50’s Rockabilly, New Orleans R n’B, 60’s Soul, Chicago Blues is your thing, then it would be well worth heading to The Creek in Peel this Saturday night for another in the busy schedule of shows from Borderline.

They will be playing songs from the likes of Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Robert Cray, Albert King, BB King, Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Jerry Lee Lewis, Moon Mullican, Little Walter, Robert Johnson, T-Bone Walker, Ray Charles and many more.

The band that features Heinrich Koop, Keith Randall, Alan Presford Nigel Johnson and current stand in drummer Martin Rigby in their line-up have honed their set nicely with a barrage of live dates around the island in the last few years. Well worth checking out if the aforementioned influences do it for you.

Head to Nexus in Douglas tomorrow night (Friday)and you’ll be able to indulge in a little Hip Hop action.

As featured in last week’s interview with Han-FX himself, ‘Isle of Mandem’ is an event featuring Hip Hop and Rap, Grime, Rhymes and Boom Bap.

Boasting a line-up of local MCs and DJs, the likes of Han-FX, Jor-DMCft, Skill Dog, Mz Tiger, Dread Lion and The Bendy Sex Whistles, MC Brainstormz, Reetz Stagg, YeTTi, Knight Hook and Dread Lion will all be in attendance.

This free event kicks off at 8pm and runs until 1am.

Over the last couple of years Peter Norris Music in Douglas has been running a series of intimate acoustic performances live and direct form their shop floor on a Saturday afternoon. Over the series, the likes of Chris Gray, Truman Falls and Matt Creer amongst a fair few others have all participated and this weekend it’s the turn of Matt Kelly.

Matt is known via local bands King Chiaullee, Strengyn, Hoodoo Nation and The Ballaghs.

Having branched out on his own in 2014 he started writing and performing his own songs and will no doubt showcase these at the event.

Finally, the Dark Horse Mini-fest takes place in Laxey tomorrow night.

The brains behind the festival are having a night in the Laxey Institute, featuring Baad Acid, The Shads, Sunda and Brian Brough, Lee Brooks, Ballagroove DJ - Gypo & The Dark Horse Sound System and more.

---------------------

Steve Leach brings the latest rumblings, murmurings, news and views on forthcoming events in and around the island’s music scene. Help support the scene by emailing leachsteve@hotmail.com