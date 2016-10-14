Manx Sound Exchange: Run To The Hills with Iron Maiden tribute act

To kick things off this week we head to the north of the island and to Bar Logo in Ramsey, where this Saturday night you can catch the Isle of Man’s only Iron Maiden tribute band, Ed Force One, in action.

Fans of the band will know what they’re in for.

But for the uninitiated, the set list is made up for the most part by tracks from early-era Maiden.

It includes the likes of The Trooper, Run To The Hills, Hallowed Be Thy Name, Aces High, Two Minutes To Midnight, The Number Of The Beast, Fear Of The Dark, The Clairvoyant, plus a mid-set romp through the 11 minute opus, Rime Of The Ancient Mariner among many others.

The band will be hitting the stage from around 9.30pm for a two-and-a-half hour set.

Head to Sam Webb’s in Douglas tomorrow night (Friday) and you’ll be able to see Ian Thompson treading the boards.

His covers gig setlist is made up of songs from The Kinks, David Bowie, The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel and the like.

On Saturday night and around the corner, Jaks play host to Black Water Creek.

A trio consisting of members from Back Door Slam and Scarlett Parade, Dave Cohen (bass guitar and lead vocals), Liam Callow (guitar) and Ross Doyle (drums), they specialise in classic rock covers from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Bad Company, Free and Judas Priest.

Truman Falls released their latest album ‘Headswims’ back in April of this year and followed it with ‘Oberon’, in July as the first single to be lifted from the album with a further single planned for January 2017.

The band has also undertaken a number of shows on their subsequent promotion campaign with Headswims receiving a good amount of airtime on BBC Introducing.

As part of the campaign trail the band is booked to appear at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre on Saturday, October 22.

Led by singer/songwriter Simon Rea, he will be joined on the night by fellow band members Paul Teare, Dave Armstrong, Jonny Peacock, Anna Goldsmith and Mark Burrows.

The doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Tickets for the show can be purchased for £10.50 from www.villagaiety.com

Alternatively, call the ticket hotline on 600555 or head to the Welcome Centre.

That’s all, more next week!

If you have anything for inclusion in The Manx Sound Exchange, please email leachsteve@hotmail.com

-----------------------

Steve Leach brings the latest rumblings, murmurings, news and views on forthcoming events in and around the island’s music scene. Help support the scene by emailing leachsteve@hotmail.com