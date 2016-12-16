Manx Sound Exchange: The rock is set to rock!

It’s all about the rock this weekend as two of the island’s rock and metal behemoth’s battle it out on opposite sides of the Manx shores!

Firstly this Saturday night sees the final live event in the Amber Bar gig calendar for this year. Closing off the proceedings at the Douglas venue will be Amber regulars and the Isle of Man’s only Iron Maiden tribute band, Ed Force One.

Fans of the band will know what they’re in for. However for the uninitiated, the set list is up for the most part of tracks from the earlier era of Maiden’s career and includes the likes of The Trooper, Run To The Hills, Hallowed Be Thy Name, Aces High, Two Minutes To Midnight, The Number Of The Beast, Fear Of The Dark, The Clairvoyant, plus a mid-set romp through the 11-minute opus, Rime Of The Ancient Mariner amongst many others.

The doors open at 8pm with the band hitting the stage from just after 9pm for a two and a half hour set.

For more information on the band, please visit www.facebook.com/edforceoneiom

Now to Peel where AC/DC tribute band A Little Bitta Rosie’ make their now annual pre-christmas appearance at The Creek also on Saturday night from 9.30pm onwards.

The hugely popular band include the most well known pieces of the AC/DC back catalogue in abundance from the likes of Highway To Hell, Whole Lotta Rosie and You Shook Me All Night Long to Thunderstruck and that’s just scratching the surface.

For more information on the band,

This Friday night sees The Jeff Jepson Band, Truman Falls, Anna Goldsmith and Christy DeHaven appearing at the amazing setting at St Ninian’s Church in Douglas. The event which runs from 7.30pm onwards will be in aid of Graih.org.im which supports the island’s homeless.

Tickets can be purchased for £5 by emailing jj@jeffjepson.co.uk or on the door on the night.

Elsewhere tomorrow (Friday), if you head to Jaks in Douglas you’ll find Penthouse Dive in action.

The three piece band that features Mark Riley on guitar and vocals, Mark Cleator on bass and Mark Brabbs on drums play covers from the likes of ZZ Top, Foo Fighters, The Police, Thin Lizzy and the like.

For more information on the band and any of their forthcoming shows, please visit www.facebook.com/groups/penthousedive

