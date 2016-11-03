Mesmerising trio bring opera to life

Intrigued by Haydn Rawstron’s concept of Narropera – literally a narrated opera – I was compelled to attend the performance of Cosi fan tutte in Peel’s Centenary Centre, far from Covent Garden where the cognoscenti gather to hear Mozart’s musical drama play out.

What I experienced in Peel on Saturday evening left me pleasantly surprised.

Rawstron’s ability to weave the complex tapestry of plot with the music of Mozart was quite mesmerising.

Soprano, Dorothee Jansen displayed both a beauty and dexterity, effortlessly moving between head and chest voice and playing out her various roles through compelling facial expression.

Having an intimate feel – rather like a soiree in a grand house in a lost era- I was surprised by how much Jansen brought the plot of the opera to life drawing the audience into the story, even though she was singing in Italian.

Jansen displayed real excitement, authority and power in the upper tessitura, but with a strong commitment to the lower extremities of her vocal range, challenging for any experienced soprano.

Joining the singer and pianist, Hanns Heinz Odenthal’s silvery violin complimented the voice like lace icing, and gave us a real sense of chamber performance.

The group demonstrated ensemble easily, with obvious subtle dynamic interaction between the three performers.

Rawstron’s arrangement and reduction of the score for piano, soprano and violin was mostly convincing, though at times I felt the orchestration lacked in texture.

The diverse talents of Rawstron as a dramatic reader provided not only entertainment but gave real depth and accessibility to the plot during the narrations.

He presented himself as impresario and performer and we were amazed at the fluidity and ease with which he could move from wistful storytelling to the piano, the man literally ‘breathes’ the music and the opera, certainly beyond just mere rehearsal.

So from the decadence of the grand house concert, the Centenary Centre provided a refreshing backdrop to the occasion creating an intimacy and space in which performers and listeners alike were left wanting more with honesty and simplicity.

• For all those Mozart and opera fans who missed the Peel performance, there is a second chance to catch this Così fan tutte narropera, at the Erin Arts Centre on May 27, 2017.