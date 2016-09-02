Morris to visit island as part of celebrations

A charity event is planned to mark the Isle of Man leg of an epic journey around the British Isles.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the Morris Minor Owners’ Club has arranged for a 1962 Morris Minor four-door saloon to travel from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The car, driven by Bruce Kelsey, will criss-cross Britain to try to visit every branch of the MMOC.

The journey of more than 3,000 miles is expected to take up to five weeks with events being held at each of the 75 stops to raise money for charity. The car travels to the island on Sunday, with transport costs supported by the Steam Packet and Wades Truck Services.

The Manx branch of the club will host an event in the B&Q car park on Spring Valley Industrial Estate. Starting at 10am, it will feature local Morris Minors, with the marathon car due to arrive shortly after 2pm. There will be collections for Marie Curie, which is being supported by the MMOC charity marathon, and Hospice Isle of Man, which will have representatives at the event.

Bernie Wade from the Isle of Man branch of the MMOC said: ‘We’re pleased the island could be included in this historic journey and hope we’ll have a good turnout to greet Bruce. It’ll not only be a great opportunity to see a display of cars and chat to the owners, but also a chance to support worthwhile charities.’