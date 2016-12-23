Musical to raise money for the hospice

Preparations are already under way for a musical in March to raise money for the island’s hospice.

On March 18 the Manx Operatic Society with turn Douglas’s Gaiety Theatre pink as part of the opening night of Legally Blond4e the Musical.

They want theatre-goers to wear pink outfits to the theatre and help raise awareness for Hospice Isle of Man.

Pink is the lead character Elle Woods’ signature colour.

Clad in a palette of pink, Elle tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams in a stage adaptation of a film.

By selling special limited edition programmes, and through bucket collections on the night the society hopes it can raise both awareness and money. Hospice requires over £4 million a year to keep running and is reliant on donations

The musical will run at the Gaiety Theatre from March 18 to 25 with matinees on the 19th and 25th. Tickets are £19.50 to £24.

Pictured are: Event manager for Hospice Sharon Connor with the cast and crew from the forthcoming Legally Blonde The Musical.