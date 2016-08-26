New wine and tapas bar is set to open

Inside Shakti Mann: It is going to replaced

Italian restaurant owner Attraversiamo Ltd is seeking permission to change the use of 66 Parliament Street (currently occupied by Shakti Mann) from retail to wine/tapas bar.

The proposed opening hours are 12pm – 1am, seven days a week, and the proposal aims to cater for 100 covers.

Ramsey Commissioners had no objection.

