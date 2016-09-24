Organist Peter’s success in Germany

Dr Peter Litman organist and director of music at Peel’s St German’s Cathedral received outstanding reviews when he played a concert in Germany.

An accomplished organist with a growing reputation within the European music community, he was invited to play at Peter and Paul Church in Goenningen, in south-west Germany, on one of the few remaining early Romantic organs that still exist in Germany.

Susanne Eckstein of Reutlinger Nachrichten said: ‘Peter Litman had obviously embraced the instrument, his extrovert joy displayed in quick tempi, an almost irreverent attack and a surprising variety of tone.’

Meanwhile Dagmar Varady of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger asked: ‘Would the Goenningen organ cope?

‘Peter Litman pushed it to its limits, the prescribed dynamic layering having to be omitted – but a colourful and contrasting treat was ensured.’

In her review she also said that she was amazed at what Dr Litman got out of the ‘historic treasure’, and how he had no worries about the ‘potentially sticky mechanics or noisy stop changes’.

The Goenningen organ was made in 1844 and restored in 1970, which could explain Varady’s opinion of ‘Litman’s virtuosic hands that one would almost not have believed this organ capable of.’

Concert organiser Torsten Wille, who is the organist at the Reutlingen Marienkirke, invited Dr Litman to perform.

The repertoire included Ralph Vaughan William’s arrangement of ‘Greensleeves’, ‘The Question’ and ‘The Answer’ by William Wolstenholme, an arrangement of a Handel overture and a Voluntary by William Walond.

Dr Litman did not forget the Isle of Man during his visit, as one of his pieces was written by local composer John Edward Quayle, also showcasing Welsh and Irish composers during the set.

He said the German newspapers picked up on the 50 listed organs we have in the island with an envious tone.

‘The opportunity to explore a historic German organ and to introduce the 200 strong audience to a programme of English and Manx organ music could not be missed,’ Dr Litman said.

‘The whole experience was a joy and an education which will no doubt play an important part in the tapestry of my career.’