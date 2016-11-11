Panto stamps launch with star Biggins

Actor and television presenter Christopher Biggins will be visiting the island at the weekend.

He will be visiting the new Douglas post office on Strand Street from midday to 2pm on Saturday, where he will be in the shop to meet and greet customers and have photos taken with them.

He will also be collecting Father Christmas’s letters and signing the Christmas pantomimes first day stamp covers, which will be available to buy on the day at £7.10 each.

Christopher Biggins played a pivotal role in the production of the Post Office’s stamp collection, having written the accompanying issue text which tells the story of panto.

Sitting alongside this is six stamps featuring iconic images from some of Britain’s favourite pantomimes including The Wizard of Oz, Peter Pan, Aladdin, Snow White, Dick Whittington and Robin Hood.

Last year he shared his expertise and enthusiasm with Manx amateur performers as head judge of local pantomime competition, The Battle of the Pantos.

Biggins, who also acted in I Claudius and Porridge in the seventies, has clocked up more than 40 years performing in pantomimes.

He has been described as the ‘undisputed Grand Dame of British theatre’.

The Post Office is so keen to promote Biggins’ appearance it has even been using a postmark this week to publicise his visit.