Photographs show Bali’s temples, terraces, landscapes and people

The second half of the seasonal programme of the Isle of Man Photographic Society got under way this week with a ‘sandwich’ – the first part of the evening being an audio-visual presentation on Bali by our vice president, John Phipp, and the second part a showing of a print portfolio from the Lancashire and Cheshire Photographic Union.

John’s digital presentation was delightful, well put together and included a wide selection of images based on a visit made in 2006.

It covered many scenic shots of the local landscape, including the terraces cut into the hillsides to enable the growing of rice and other crops, images of the many picturesque temples as well as of the local people and their brightly coloured attire, all accompanied by an informative commentary.

Following John’s presentation, Antony Hamilton shared his experience of Bali and confirmed the attractiveness of the country and the people with details of his own visit.

The L&CPU print portfolio comprised more than 60 images, largely of natural history shots but also including other genres.

The images are selected competitively from entries submitted by the nearly 100 clubs in the federation – and assessed by a panel of three judges on the basis of a maximum score of 5 points per judge – and a top score therefore of 15.

To be included in the portfolio usually requires a minimum score of 12 points (though an occasional 11 creeps in, if of an interesting subject) whilst the maximum score of 15 is a rarity.

One such was titled ‘The Ice Lady’ – an image of a woman in an ice-blue dress against an snowy background – absolutely stunning, beautifully printed and well worth its maximum points.

The portfolios are highly aspirational and hopefully motivational, showing some of the best images currently being taken – and setting a standard for club members to aim for.

The society meets at the Art Society Building (Thie Ellyn) in Withington Road, Douglas, with all meetings starting at 7:30pm.

Full details of our programme can be found on our website at www.iomps.com.

Our next meeting on Wednesday, January, 18, will include an open digital competition.

