PICTURES: Competitors dig in for ploughing match

The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club held its annual ploughing match last Saturday at Colby.

A total of 17 tractors and one pair of horses took part in the event, which was held in fine, dry conditions.

The club was pleased to welcome one competitor from North Wales, another from the Welsh Borders and another from Essex, all of whom were able to use local tractors and ploughs.

The organisers thanked the judges for their time and patience in judging through out the day. They were Jack Clague, Phil Gawne, Ray Gawne, Willie Gelling and Dennis Quirk.

The day finished in the Tynwald Hill Inn at St John’s for the presentation of the trophies and shield in the evening.

Club chairman Orry Mitchell said: ‘Thanks are due to Paul Costain for providing the two fields for the match to take place, and his co-operation leading up to the match, which is greatly appreciated.’

RESULTS:

World Class: Gordon Clague

Cecil J Mitchell Shield – Vintage Trailer Diesel: Tony Collister

Darnill’s World Shield – Vintage Mounted TVO: Jimmy Corlett

Rose & David Corkish Shield – Vintage Mounted Diesel: Leslie Watterson

Roy Hutchinson Memorial Shield Classic Tractor Class: David Hankey

Ferguson T-20 System Class: Chris Clegg

Robert & Helen Cleator Shield - Horses: David Rawnsley

Jack Collinson Trophy – Best Horse Ploughing Clash: David Rawnsley

J Quilliam Trophy – Youngest Competitor: Harry Kelly

Bob Corkish Cup Best Tractor Clash: Tony Collister

Mrs E M Cubbon Shield – Tractor of the Match: Jeffrey Kelly – Massey Ferguson 165

John and Brenda Costain Cup – The Best Ploughing on the field for Tractors: David Hankey

Ballaconnell Cup – The Best ploughing on the field for Horses: David Rawnsley