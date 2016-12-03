PICTURES: Festival of Trees unveiled at airport

The 15th Festival of Trees, held in aid of Save the Children Isle of Man, is now under way Ronaldsway airport.

The annual event was launched on Friday, and will run until January 6, with people being encouraged to vote for their favourite as well as make donations.

The Save The Children fesitval of trees, Ronaldsway airport

Guests enjoyed a performance from King William’s College choir and were welcomed by director of ports Ann Reynolds.

Lieutnant Governer Sir Richard Gozney, who was accompanied to the event by Lady Gozney, then conducted the official opening before taking a look around this year’s entrants.

A total of 20 trees are on display, representing a combination of companies, charities and schools, while Noble’s Hospital is represented by the oncology department, and Hospice Isle of Man also has a tree.

As well as being a charity fundraiser, the event also has a competitive element, with visitors being asked to choose their favourite. The winners will be unveiled at a special dinner to be held in the new year.

John Cuddy, from Save the Children Isle of Man, said: ‘We are hugely appreciative of the support once again shown by everyone at the airport.’

