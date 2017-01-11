Pub quiz to help a worthwhile cause

A pub quiz organised by the Onchan Live at Home Scheme, which helps old folk, takes place on Wednesday, January 25, from 7pm in the Manx Arms pub.

Tickets are £5 which includes nibbles, a raffle and prize for the winning team. Each team should have no more than six members .

Contact Sarah on 472447 or Anni on 459226 for tickets/more information.

