Pullyman: Finished for the summer

Well, that’s it, they’ve broken up.

Not only have the boys (and girl) finished for the summer hols, they are all out of work.

They will have to re­apply if they want to get their jobs back. Sorry, you don’t know what I’m talking about.

It’s the end of the House of Keys, no, not the end, there will be a general election in September and a new squad will be in place for the next five years. Whoopee!

But who will they all be? It’s guaranteed there will be some new faces.

We have said goodbye to a few old hands who have withdrawn from the fray, and there are sure to be more ex-members who will retire voluntarily, and no doubt some who will have the decision made for them. We shall see.

At the time of writing, there are three members who have galloped off into the sunset.

The long serving and outspoken Peter Karran who never failed to give 100 per cent to everything that he stood for.

He regularly received more votes than any other member, and I’m sure the voters in Onchan will miss him.

Question time will never be the same again.

I don’t think anyone other than their families know how much work they do, and how many hours a Minister puts in to their job, and in my opinion our island will find it difficult to replace the effort and experience of Eddie Teare and John Shimmin.

I hope they all enjoy a long and healthy retirement.

So, what about the rest of the gang? Will they stand again? And if they do, will they get back in? Don’t forget the boundary changes to some of constituencies – and the vacancy created with the appointment of Steve Rodan as President of Tynwald.

Will there be more female members? Will there be a re­make of ‘Katie Knows Best’ at Pinewood?

Could there be a husband and wife team for Peel and Glenfaba? Will the voters put the Boot in? Or could there even be a pair of Boots?

And in Ramsey, the Bell has stopped ringing, but will Leonard still be singing?

And what about the voters who live over the bridge? Rushen is down from three to two seats, and Castletown will join up with Malew and Arbory to make another two seater. Two things are certain, there are going to be changes and we are going lose more experience than we can afford to.

Come the end of September, will Phil be Gawne and just what will Juan be doin’? We shall see.

I just hope there will be a good field of candidates, and that they can inspire the voters to do just that. I wonder what will be the hottest door step topics this time round.

No prizes for choosing law and order or hospital waiting lists. State pensions and MHKs’ salaries have been done before. Douglas prom will be high on some lists but that’s been going on for so long it’s just plain boring.

The No 23 bus campaign is dead in the water because the new boundaries mob have moved Groudle Road to Maughold or somewhere, and for obvious reasons, no­one else in Maughold gives a hoot about the 23 bus.

No, we need something really interesting to get our doorstep teeth into. Something to create a national debate.

Something like that brilliant idea to hide cigarettes on sale in shops in cupboards on the wall. The idea is that if you can’t see the fags, you’ll forget to buy some.

I wish all candidates the very best of luck in their endeavours. If you are successful and become an MHK, just remember that the easy part is over.

And on a personal note, Pullyman achieved something that had never been done before and is very unlikely to happen again: ‘Herding Cats’, the CD collection of poetry.

To every Member of both the Keys and the Legislative Council who read a poem: thank you. That was true political harmony. Will we ever see the likes again?