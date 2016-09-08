Quiz organised by Elim Pentacostal

Onchan Elim Pentecostal Church, Second Avenue, Onchan, is holding its second big quiz on Saturday, September 17.

Tickets are £5 per person and teams of up to six people. Organisers want advance notice of those intending to take part as they will be providing light refreshments. The winners will receive a trophy. A raffle will also take place. For tickets ring Sarah Richardson on 472447.

