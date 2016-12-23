REVIEW: Wizard show takes you over the rainbow

The journey starts with Dorothy played by the young and talented Alexandra Slater arriving in Oz.

The good witch Glinda played by Mandy Griffin welcomed her and set her on her journey along the yellow brick road.

The Wizard of Oz pantomime at the Gaiety Theatre -

She then meets up with Scarecrow played superbly by Jack Divers followed by a particularly narcissistic Tin Man played by David Lyons and a dainty lioness played by Beth Thomas who was lacking in courage, but had plenty of charm.

The arrival at the Emerald City was camp, glitzy and glamourous, and you’d expect nothing less from a dance number lead by the island’s very own stage star Gary Chatel who plays the Wizard.

The Wicked Witch of the West, played by David Dawson was a cross between an evil witch and a glamourous drag queen, and he played the part of the ‘baddie’ extremely well. The flying monkeys were almost as scary as I remember from the original movie.

There was great music throughout the show, with classic tunes merged with pop such as ‘Ease on down the road’ leading Dorothy to The Emerald City. They even incorporated tunes from other musicals like ‘Pure Imagination’ from ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ as well as updating more iconic songs such as ‘Somewhere over the Rainbow’.

There was lots of audience interaction. Colourful costumes of a high quality and believability added to the atmosphere along with the exquisite sets. A particular mention must go to the costumes of the Tin Man and the Wicked Witch of the West, who should get the award for ‘Best and most frequent costume changes’.

The attention to detail was excellent, each scene was engaging and fuelled the imagination.

I have seen pantos over the years who have taken the decision to cut back on their sets and I personally feel that a panto needs it to draw people, especially children into the story.

My own children loved the panto, they laughed a lot at the jokes and booed and hissed in the right places. The ‘Mastermind quiz’ scene with the Tin Man with the Emerald City Guard was a particular favourite.

The tone was upbeat and fast paced with family friendly jokes that really did cause some belly laughs. If you haven’t got your tickets already you’d better be quick as I hear there have been record ticket sales so far.

The ‘Wizard Of Oz’ is produced by JT Productions, and runs until December 31.

