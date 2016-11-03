Save Hop-tu-Naa tradition by uploading moots on net

The Manx Hop-tu-Naa moot is in danger of being consigned to history as easier-to-carve pumpkins swamp the market.

So culture chiefs are taking action.

A central part of this is the carved turnip, or ‘moot’.

Culture Vannin thinks the Manx tradition is likely to live on only if the moot becomes more visible online.

Culture Vannin, a government-run organisation, wants to see more Hop-tu-Naa images online.

‘A major problem for the continuation of this great Manx tradition is the availability of suitable images,’ said James Franklin, online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin.

‘If there are not images specific to Hop-tu-Naa available, then people will inevitably use “Halloween” images instead. This makes the traditions native to the Isle of Man effectively invisible to anyone online.’

Searches on the major online image search engines reveal that around half of the images used in relation to Hop-tu-Naa depict traditions which have no connection to the Isle of Man.

‘If the richness and diversity of Manx culture is not represented online, then the younger Manx generation will look elsewhere to represent their identity online,’ James said.

Culture Vannin is calling for images of carved turnips and other traditions connected to Hop-tu-Naa to be collected so that they will be available to be used in the future.

‘If we want the Manx traditions to survive, we must work together to protect them. This is not a case of calling the carving of pumpkins “bad”.

‘People are welcome to celebrate October 31 as they wish. But it is important to establish the distinct identity of Hop-tu-Naa, online and off, so that people can make an informed choice and are empowered to celebrate it in the traditional Manx way if they wish.’

If you have an image of a carved turnip or of other traditions distinctive to Hop-tu-Naa, contact James Franklin at resources@culturevannin.im or 694759.

Hop-tu-Naa featured on BBC 1’s North West Tonight on Monday. But the presenters called it ‘Hop to Narr’.

Hop-tu-Naa began as a celebration of ‘Oie Houney’, the original Celtic New Year’s Eve.

It has the same root as the Scottish Hogmanay, which has moved to the new New Year’s Eve of December 31.