See and hear Wurlitzer for yourself

On Tuesday, January 10, the ‘Friends of the Isle of Man Wurlitzer’ are offering people the opportunity to see the instrument up close, have its history and workings explained to them and hear some Wurlitzer music.

If you can play a keyboard instrument you might even be able to have a go yourself.

Spokesman for the ‘Friends’, Peter Jordan, said: ’ A small group of us have been meeting regularly once a month with the organ, but this fact hasn’t generally been publicised.

‘The meetings have usually been on a Tuesday afternoon for a couple of hours, when some local folk get together to play. But when we have staged major concerts we know that members of the audience are very interested in the instrument – but, as you can imagine, circumstances at such a time are not really conducive to our being able to spend much time explaining its history and workings.

‘We’re aiming to address that situation by starting some of our Tuesday sessions much earlier, and the first will be on January 10 when the organ will be accessible from 10 am. Some of our members will be there to talk to folk, and we hope that some who come along may be interested enough to stay for the afternoon playing session.

‘We’d be particularly pleased to see any younger keyboard players who might be interested in learning the instrument – most of our regular players are ‘seniors’ and we really need some ‘new blood’ to get involved. So we look forward very much to welcoming folk on January 10.’

The organ can be found on the upper level at the back of the Villa Marina Arcade next to the Gaiety Theatre, Douglas.

Admission to the event is free and light refreshments will be available.