Students make grade in challenging exams

Students at Gale Force Theatre School undertook two exciting new challenges by taking examinations in ‘Musical Theatre Performances’ and ‘Reading for Performance’.

They were graded by Penny Lambert who had flown in especially for the day by arrangement with the examining board ‘New Era Academy’ based in the South of England.

The students ranged in age from seven to 23 and were accompanied by Wendy MacDowell for the musical theatre presentations and prepared for both exams by tutor Barbara Gale.

Mrs Gale said: ‘New Era presented the students with new challenges, poems to read, sonnets to perform and biographies to read from and discuss, with such diverse subjects as Roald Dahl, Rannulph Fiennes and Stalin.

‘The students were also asked to sight-read from Alan Bennett, Ernest Hemingway, WB Yeats and Carol Ann Duffy, a real eclectic mix – no one was sure of what was coming!’

Mrs Gale added: ‘As they, and others, now prepare for the Manx Music Festival and further exams in June 2017, combined with GCSEs, ‘A’ level exams and many concert commitments over the Festive period, life as a Gale Force student is never dull!’

RESULTS

Musical theatre

Preliminary grade: Aidan Vogelzang, merit; Scarlett McKenna, merit; Jayne Cleator, merit; Fern Corlett, merit; Katie Colgan, merit; Richard Corlett, distinction.

Reading for performance

Preliminary Grade: Aidan Vogelzang, merit; Scarlett McKenna, merit; Jayne Cleator, merit; Fern Corlett, merit.

Grade Three: Erica Elvezia, merit; Valentina Elvezia, merit; Rosie Hinds, distinction; John Keig, distinction.

Spoken English: Giles Beaumont, merit. Grade 8 and gold medal awards: Timmy Chan; Mike Bonham, merit; Beth Colgan, distinction; Richard Corlett, distinction.