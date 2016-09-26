Talk by woman who helped present Alexander McQueen fashion exhibition in London

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty ran at London’s V&A for 21 weeks and was seen by more than half a million people.

It was the Victoria and Albert museum’s most ambitious and successful fashion exhibition to date.

Kate Bethune was the senior research assistant for the exhibition. And now MakeMarket is delighted to welcome her to the island as a part of the Creative Industries Takeover to give a talk about the exhibition.

Kate will discuss the inspirations behind the work and her role in delivering the exhibition in a talk at the Manx Museum lecture theatre on Thursday next week (September 29) from 6pm.

Alexander McQueen always shocked with spectacular catwalk shows that involved elaborate storytelling, compelling theatre and raw emotion.

The exhibition was the largest McQueen retrospective ever to be presented.

Meanwhile, a free workshop exploring the dialogue between artist and poet or writer, and how they can work together, takes place on Wednesday next week (September 28).

Image and Text will be led by artist Helen Fox and poet Usha Kishore.

Participants will be able to either study a text then illustrate it or study an image and write a text to coincide with it.

Helen said: ‘The relationship between text, the spoken word and an image is so interesting – what comes first, which influences what, and how.’

She added: ‘We hope that both artists and writers will bring pieces with them to act as catalysts for new pieces of work. But if workshop participants shy away from bringing in their own work, we will have images and texts there to inspire them.’

MakeMarket’s exhibition ‘Creative Spaces’ at Douglas Market Hall continues until September 30.

Tickets for Kate Bethune’s talk cost £6 and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/curating-alexander-mcqueen-savage-beauty-tickets-27775177303?aff=ehomecard

To reserve a place for the Image and Text workshop go to www.facebook.com/events/1112483472169351/