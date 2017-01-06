Talk on how to take bird photographs

Community news

The next meeting of the Manx Ornithological Society will be on Tuesday at 7.15pm at Union Mills Methodist Chapel.

Mike Howland’s talk is entitled ‘Garden Wildlife and Photographic Equipment and Technique’.

He promises some tips on how to photograph birds.

The evening will start with a cup of tea and a chat about recent sightings.

