Tots head to rink for snow-packed family fun

Hundreds of tots and their mums and dads have been enjoying the special Christmas ice rink sessions in the community marquee at Tynwald Mills.

Ice rinks can be a daunting place for young children with teens and adults whizzing by just as they are trying to find their feet on the ice.

Ice Skate Isle of Man at Tynwald Mills - Carly Craine (mum) with Morgan Craine (2)

At the Community Marquee at Tynwald Mills, currently home to the Christmas ice rink, it was important that the little ones didn’t miss out on the fun.

Sponsorship from plan.com has enabled Tynwald Mills to run a number of free sessions at the rink, for very young children, schools, and charitable organisations such as Crossroads Young Carers.

This week, three morning sessions allowed the tots to come along and simply enjoy being on the ice, whether they were being towed along on sleds, cruising round the ice on the helpful penguins, or enjoying building snowmen and snow castles.

The ‘snow’ was provided by scraping the excess ice from the surface after the previous session and piling it in the middle of the rink where the children soon discovered it had exactly the right consistently for filling buckets and plastic wheelbarrows.

Ice Skate Isle of Man at Tynwald Mills - Oscar Harding (4) with mum Sarah-Marie Bridson

Some of the older tots were able to go around the ice on special double runner skates whilst holding their parents hands which made an ideal introduction to ‘proper’ skating.

Tynwald Mills marketing and project manager Matthew McSevney said: ‘We have been delighted by the response to these free sessions with so many young children and their parents able to come and have fun on the ice and we are very grateful to plan.com whose generous sponsorship is helping us to fulfil the original intention of making our community marquee truly a facility for the whole community.’

For the retail side of the business the ice rink also helps to increase footfall at the most crucial time of the year, with mums often taking the opportunity to stay for a cup of coffee or do a spot of Christmas shopping afterwards, once the tots have run off some of their energy.

Matthew added: ‘Young children on the island don’t always get to experience an environment like this, where they can play in the cold with snow and it’s amazing how well it’s been received; they love it.’

Ice Skate Isle of Man at Tynwald Mills - Alfie Breadner (3)

Ice Skate Isle of Man at Tynwald Mills - Darcy Howard (2) with aunt Amy Kneale (left) and mum Laura Harrison (right)

Ice Skate Isle of Man at Tynwald Mills - mum Lyndsey Ryan with Daisy Sewell (2)