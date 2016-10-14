Traditional music weekend attracts 40 musicians from off the island

A traditional music weekend attracted 40 musicians from off the island who performed with Manx counterparts at a number of venues.

They came from all over Ireland, Britain and as far afield as Tennessee and Florida USA.

There were ‘come all ye’ céilí sessions in The Shore Hotel in Laxey and Laxey Sailing Club and Brendan O’Donnell’s, in Castle Street, Douglas, and at The Prospect pub, Prospect Hill, Douglas.

The Saturday session included slow airs, ballads, waltzes, fast jigs, and ended at 1am.

All sessions were free and open to anyone who cared to join in.

Traditional songs and melodies were exchanged. One Manx tune, composed by Dave Speers, was a big hit with the visitors.

Frances Kennedy, a singer and dialect storyteller from Kerry, gave hilarious performances.

The event has grown from what started out as a party weekend in Andrew Knight’s home in Laxey. Andrew was a widely respected concertina player and singer. He died last January and so the organisers dedicated this year’s festival in his memory.

The committee behind it were Mary Molloy, Pat Knight, Susan Coyle and Ann-Marie Murphy.

In a press statement, they said: ‘We are grateful to everyone who contributed towards this special weekend.’