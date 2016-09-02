Walk on the Raad ny Foillan to raise money for the hospice

The third leg of the Raad Ny Foillan Challenge, from Peel to Kirk Michael, takes place on Sunday.

Participants will meet at the castle end of the Peel promendae, next to the pedestrian bridge that connects to the Fenella beach car park. The “off” is at 10:30am.

The Raad Ny Foillan Challenge is being organised by Hospice at Home, Isle of Man, as a charity walk circumnavigating the Isle of Man along the popular coastal footpath in easily manageable legs over 14 months.

The full programme for the Raad Ny Foillan Challenge is ) http://www2.hospiceathome.im/|here.}

People who re not already a member of the Raad Ny Foillan Challenge and would like to join, will be welcome.

There is a £10 per adult registration charge and each of the 14 legs will cost £10 per person. There is no charge for children and controlled dogs are welcome, too.

For those who want to stop for lunch, the Mitre Pub in Kirk Michael is at the end of the walk.

The organisers expect to arrive around 2pm but the chef goes home at 3pm, so participants will need to order quickly.

A transport buddy system should ensure that nobody is left at the end.

To join the Raad Ny Foillan Challenge and walk the third leg contact Johnny Kipps on JohnnyK@Manx.net.

He will give you Hospice at Home banking details for your registration and third leg payments.