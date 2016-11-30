Want to drive one of island’s locos?

One of the island's steam locomotives

People who fancy driving a steam locomotive can do so in the Isle of Man.

The steam railway’s ‘Ultimate Driving Experience’ will be available throughout the 2017 season.

Each event is run over one day and includes safety briefings and a chance to drive a train between Castletown and Port Erin.

For details contact Marieanne Hutton, Marieanne.hutton@gov.im or ring 697419.

