WI event to celebrate life of Sophia Goulden

The life and work of Sophia Goulden will be celebrated at an event being staged by St John’s and District Women’s Institute.

The hot pot supper will take place at Braddan Church hall on Thursday, November 3, starting at 7pm.

It will feature two guest speakers: former MHK Hazel Hannan and Raina Chatel, the first woman to be given the Freedom of Douglas.

A spokesperson said: ‘There have been many remarkable women born in the island and many deserve to be recognised for the work they have carried out, none more so than Sophia Goulden, the mother and inspiration of Emmeline Pankhurst. She strove for universal suffrage and against slavery most of her life.’

Tickets priced £8 can be obtained from Janet Gee on 801780 or jangee@manx.net