Wind concert at school

A grand concert will take place at Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel on Friday.

The school’s wind band and the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra will perform together for the first time.

It starts at 7.30pm will consist of performances by each group and a finale where both groups join together.

The concert programme will contain a mixture of popular classics and modern music including ‘Sabre Dance’ by Khachaturian, the finale to the ‘Firebird Suite’ by Stravinsky, music from ‘Porgy and Bess’ by Gershwin, ‘We will Rock You’ by Queen and ‘African Funk’ by Alan Fernie.

In addition, there will also be a performance of ‘Mona’s Delight’ written and conducted by John Kinley an original piece of Manx music commissioned by Culture Vannin.

‘We are pleased to support the QEII Wind Band,’ said Paul Dunderdale, the musical director of the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra.

‘Performing with another group of musicians is always a pleasure and creates a great atmosphere for a concert, which will lead to a great concert experience for the audience.’

The concert has been a number of months in planning and came about as a result of the success of the QEII Wind Band at the Manx Music Festival in Spring 2016.

John Kinley, musical mirector of the QEII Wind Band, said: ‘There is a great deal of excitement building for the concert and being present at both sets of rehearsals, it will be a concert to remember.’

Admission for the concert is £5 for adults while students and children are free. Tickets for the concert are available in advance from the QEII School Office and can be reserved to be collected on the night.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the QEII School Association to support the work of the school.