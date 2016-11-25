Winter floral art in show at the weekend

There will be an exhibition of seasonal floral art tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday in St John’s Methodist Hall.

Its title is Frosted Twigs and Winter Sparkle.

Eileen Gill, one of the organisers of the exhibition, said: ‘This is our fifth floral art exhibition giving us the opportunity to create large pieces of work using new and innovative techniques, and presenting the newest and unusual flowers.

The Floreat Design Group was formed in 1998 with the aim of pursuing modern contemporary floral art and hold workshops five to six times a year.

‘Members are drawn from all of the island’s flower clubs. Support from the Isle of Man Arts Council has meant they have continued to grow and are now the leading floral art group on the island.

‘With members having studied European and British tutors they continue to develop their creative skills, embedding the philosophy of the continually growing creative industries on the island.’

Annette Bratt, co-organiser, said: ‘We thoroughly enjoy the art we create and are looking forward to showcasing the great talent we have locally. The exhibition attracts some fantastic entries and members of the group are on hand to answer any questions. Hopefully some of the pieces will even inspire people to take an active interest in floral art.’