Woman in Gold at school

Ramsey Grammar School is showing the film Woman in Gold on Wednesday at 7pm.

Tickets are £6 and available from the school office or contacting Gerri on redheads@manx.net or 412181.

Ramsey Grammar is also hosting the a quiz on January 27. Each table can have up to six people at £12 each. The price includes a hot meal. Forms are available from West Office.

There will be a bar and a raffle on the night.