CHILDREN’S CLUBS

Thursday, November 3
• Noah’s Ark Tots Group, Church on The Rock, Ramsey, 9.30am. Call 431034.
• Gym time active play for pre-school children, Manx Gymnastics Centre, Douglas, 9.30am. Call 625636. Also Fri and Wed.
• Happy Tots, Willaston School hall, 9.45am. Call 621577.
• Mannin Music: Mini musicians , Kodály music for non-walkers, Douglas Youth Arts Centre, 10am. Also, mini musicians - Kodály music class for toddlers, YAC, 2pm; Fri, Northern Swimming Pool community room, 10am; Sat, Victoria Road School, 10.30am; Sun,YAC, 10.30am. Email info@manninmusic.com
• Storytime for pre-schoolers, Henry Bloom Noble Library, Douglas, 10am. Call 696461.
• Krafty Kids (pre-school age) Philip Christian Centre, Peel, 10am.
• Toddler Tunes, Community Room, Michael School, 2pm. Call 878090.
• Family Library: Creative writing for age 11+. Fri, storybox, 10.30am followed by craft at 11am, £1. Also, jolly music, 4.15pm-4.45pm. Sat, sticky fingers, fun craft session for children of all ages, £2.
• 2nd Onchan Beavers, Scout Headquarters, Onchan, 5pm.
• Good News Club for primary school children, Living Hope Community Church, Bayview Road, Port St Mary, 6pm. Email weirfamily55@hotmail.co.uk
• St John Ambulance Cadets (10+), 6.30pm-8pm, Douglas headquarters. Badgers (5+), 5.30pm-6.30pm, Age Concern in Peel. Adults meetings, Thurs, Mon and Tues, Douglas headquarters. Fri, Ramsey, St Olave’s Church hall. Call 674387.
• Santon Beavers, Kewaigue School, 5pm. Also Cubs, 6.30pm. Call 623244.
• 1st Laxey Beavers and Cubs, Laxey School. Beavers, 6.30pm–7.30pm; Cubs, 6.45pm–8.15pm. 1stlaxeycubs@manx.net
• The Children’s Centre Parent Support Group, Woodbourne Road, Douglas, 7pm-9pm.
• Army Cadets, Scout hall, Peel, 7pm. Also Tues.
• Onchan District Explorers, Scout Headquarters, Onchan, 7.30pm.
Friday, November 4
• Baby and Toddler Group, Glen Maye Community Centre, 9.30am-11.30am. Call 845681.
• Tiddlers, parents and tots, Elim Church, Onchan, 10am. Call 434933.
• Parents and tots, Philip Christian Centre, Peel, 10am.
• Laxey Mums, Carers and Tots at Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 10am-noon. Call 466887.
• Onchan carers and tots, Onchan parish hall, 1.15pm. Call 625328.
• Parent and toddler group, Ballasalla School, 1.45pm.
• Sporty church for years 3-6, Trinity Church hall, 6pm-7pm. Call 628374. Also Sunday School, Trinity Church hall, crèche to late teens, 10.30am-11.45am. Call 625409.
Saturday, November 5
• Young Bowlers Club. Tuition and tips, Surestrike Bowling Alley, Ramsey, 11am-noon.
• Messy Church, Promenade Methodist Church, Douglas, 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
Sunday, November 6
• Ollies - fun for children up to 11, St Olave’s Church hall, Ramsey, 9.45am -10.45am.
• Sunday School, Sulby Methodist Church, 10.30am.
• Rock Sunday Club for children at Colby Methodist Chapel, 10.30am - 11.30am.
• Task and DFC children’s club, Abbey Church, Ballasalla, 10.45am.
Monday, November 7
• Parents and tots, Dhoon Church hall, 9.30am. Call 426395.
• Daniel’s Den, Methodist Church, Arbory Street, Castletown, 10am. Call 822374.
• Kittens tots and carers group, St Ninian’s Church, Douglas, 10.30am. Call 629683.
• Breastfeeding Buddies drop-in clinic, Village Walk Health Centre, Onchan, 10.30am. Call 656030.
• Roll’n’Play for pre-schoolers, Philip Christian Centre, Peel, 10.30am.
• Story Time, Castletown Library, 1.30pm and 2.15pm.
• Tots play, Northern Lights Community Centre, Ramsey, 1.30pm-3.30pm. Also Wed, tots craft and play.
• Peel Toddler Group, Corrin Hall, Peel, 1.30pm.
• Michael Miniatures’ parents and tots, Ebenezer Hall, Kirk Michael, 2pm. Call 491592.
• Onchan Rainbows, 5.30pm. Also 1st Onchan Brownies, 6.30pm.
• Brownies, Corrin Hall, Peel, 6.30pm.
• Manannan Cubs, Scout Headquarters, Onchan, 7pm.
• Do Drop Inn Drama Club, children ages 10+, St Paul’s hall, Ramsey, 7pm.
Tuesday, November 8
• Parents and tots, Auldyn Infants School community room, Ramsey, 9.15am-11.15am.
• Parents and tots group, Cronk-y-Berry School, side entrance, 9.30am. Call 469756. Also Thurs, 1.30pm.
• Toddle Inn, mums and tots group, Port St Mary Living Hope Community Church, 9.30am. Call 835091.
• Tiddlers Group for parents, grandparents or carers, St Olave’s Church hall, Ramsey, 9.45am-11.30am, £1.50.
• Super Saints, All Saints’ Church vestry, Douglas, 10am-11.15am. Call 427185.
• Foxdale mums and tots, community hall, Foxdale School, 2pm. Call 420234.
• Abbey Acorns, ages 4+ at the Abbey Church, Ballasalla, 3.30pm.
• Peel Footlights Youth Theatre, children aged eight-16, Philip Christian Centre, Peel, 4pm. Also Thursday. Call 843819.
• 2nd Onchan Beavers, Scout Headquarters, Onchan, 5pm.
Wednesday, November 9
• Parents and tots, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 9.30am. Call 627742.
• Mini Club for parents or carers and their babies, toddlers and pre-school children, Anagh Coar School, 9.30am or Braddan Church hall, 2pm. Call 675091.
• Mums and tots, Marown hall, Peel Road, Crosby, 10.15am.
• Carers and tots, St James’ Schoolrooms, Dalby, 10.30am-noon. Call 843471 orcherylcousins@manx.net -
• Busy Bees parents and tots, Beehive Kindergarten, Onchan, 1.30pm. Also Thurs. Call 674655.
• Action, Songs and Rhymes, from birth onwards, 1.30pm-2.30pm, Laxey Working Men’s Institute. Call Jo, 479452.
• Ballaquayle Bears Toddler Group, Ballaquayle School hall, Douglas, 1.45pm-3pm.
• Foxdale Parents and Tots Club at Foxdale School,2pm-3.15pm. Contact Ann Naisbitt, 801946 or annnaisbitt@hotmail.com
• The Energy Youth Group, Colby Methodist Chapel, 7pm-8.30pm. Call Jane, 492010.
• Snaefell Cubs, Scout Headquarters, Onchan, 7pm.
