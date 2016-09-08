CINEMA

Palace Cinema

• Bad Moms, (15). Nightly at 7.30pm.

• Sausage Party, (15). Nightly at 7.45pm.

• Finding Dory, 2D. Sat and Sun at 2pm.

• Pete’s Dragon, 2D, (PG). Sat and Sun at 2.30pm.

Broadway Cinema

• Mechanic: Resurrection, (15). Fri-Tues at 7.30pm, Wed at 2pm and 7.30pm.

• Swallows and Amazons, (PG). Sat at 2pm and 4.30pm, Sun at 2pm.

Erin Arts Centre

• The Lady in The Van, Erin Arts Centre, Wed at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, £5, under 18s £2.

