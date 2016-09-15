CINEMA

Palace Cinema

• Bridget Jones’s Baby, (15). Nightly at 7.30pm. Sat and Sun at 2pm.

• Bad moms, (15). Nightly at 7.45pm.

• Finding Dory, 2D, (U). Sat and Sun at 2.30pm.

Broadway Cinema

• Blair Witch, (15). Fri and Sat at 7.15pm and 9.30pm. Sun-Wed at 7.30pm.

• Swallows and Amazons, (PG). Sat and Sun at 2pm and 4.30pm.

