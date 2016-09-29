CINEMA

Palace Cinema

• Bridget Jones’s Baby, (15). Nightly at 7.30pm.

• Magnificent Seven, (12A). Nightly at 7pm, Sat and Sun at 2pm.

• Finding Dory, 2D, (U), Sat and Sun at 2pm.

Broadway Cinema

• Deepwater Horizon, (12A). Fri at 7.30pm, Sat and Sun at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Mon at 7.30pm, Tues and Wed at 2pm.

• Kubo and the Two Strings, (PG). Sat and Sun at 11.30am and 2pm.

