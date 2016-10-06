Palace Cinema
• Bridget Jones’s Baby, (15). Nightly at 7.30pm.
• Magnificent Seven, (12A). Nightly at 7pm.
• Storks, 2D, (U). Sat and Sun at 2.30pm.
• Finding Dory, 2D, (U). Sat and Sun at 2pm.
Broadway Cinema
• Deepwater Horizon, (12A). Fri at 7.30pm, Sat and Sunday at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Mon and Tues at 7.30pm, Wed, 2pm and 7.30pm.
• Kubo and the Two Strings, (PG). Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.
Erin Arts Centre
• Florence Foster Jenkins, Wed, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, £5, under 18s £2.
