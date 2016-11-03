Palace Cinema
• Doctor Strange, 2D, (12A). Nightly at 7pm. 3D, Sat and Sun at 2pm.
• Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Nightly at 7.30pm.
• Storks, 2D, (PG). Sat and Sun at 2.30pm.
Broadway Cinema
• The Girl on The Train, (15). Fri-Tues at 7.30pm, Wed at 2pm and 7.30pm.
• Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, 2D, (12A). Sat at 4.30pm.
• Trolls, 3D, (PG). Sat at 2pm, Sun at 12.30pm. 2D, Sat at 11.30am, Sun at 10.30am.
• Cinema event: Bolshoi Ballet: The Bright Stream, Sun at 3pm.
