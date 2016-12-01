CINEMA

Palace Cinema

• Fantastic Beasts and where to Find Them, 3D, (12A). Nightly at 7.30pm. 2D, Sat and Sun at 2.30pm.

• Moana, (PG). Nightly at 7pm, Sat and Sun at 2pm.

Broadway Cinema

• Bad Santa 2 (15). Nightly at 7.30pm.

• Trolls, (U). Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.

• Christmas Classics: The Polar Express, Sat and Sun at 12.30pm.

Erin Arts Centre

• It’s a Wonderful Life, sponsored by Bushy’s Brewery. Tuesday at, 7pm. Adults £5, u18s, £2.

