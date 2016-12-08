Palace Cinema
• Office Christmas Party, (15). Fri at 7.30pm, Sat and Sun at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Mon and Tues 7.30pm, Wed at 2pm and 7.30pm.
• Trolls, 2D, (U). Sat and Sun at 2.30pm
• Cinema event: Christmas classics: The Muppet Christmas Carol, Sat and Sun at 12.30pm.
Broadway Cinema
• Office Christmas Party, (15). Fri at 7.30pm, Sat and Sun at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Mon and Tues 7.30pm, Wed at 2pm and 7.30pm.
• Trolls, 2D, (U). Sat and Sun at 2.30pm
• Cinema event: Christmas classics: The Muppet Christmas Carol, Sat and Sun at 12.30pm.
Erin Arts Centre
• Dad’s Army, Wed at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, £5, under 18s £2.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.