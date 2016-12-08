CINEMA

Palace Cinema

• Office Christmas Party, (15). Fri at 7.30pm, Sat and Sun at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Mon and Tues 7.30pm, Wed at 2pm and 7.30pm.

• Trolls, 2D, (U). Sat and Sun at 2.30pm

• Cinema event: Christmas classics: The Muppet Christmas Carol, Sat and Sun at 12.30pm.

Erin Arts Centre

• Dad’s Army, Wed at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, £5, under 18s £2.

