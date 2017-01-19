Palace Cinema
• XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 3D, (12A). Nightly at 7pm. 2D, Sat and Sun at 2pm.
• Live By Night, (15). Nightly at 7.30pm.
• Moana, (PG). Sat and Sun at 2.30pm.
Broadway Cinema
• LA LA Land, (12A). Fri at 7.30pm, Sat at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Sun and Mon at 7.30pm, Tues and Wed at 2pm and 7.30pm.
• Preview: Sing, 2 D (U). Sat at 11.30am and 2pm and Sun at 11.30am.
• Cinema events: Bolshoi Ballet: Sleeping Beauty at 3pm.
