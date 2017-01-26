Palace Cinema
• Trainspotting 2 (18), daily at 7.30pm; and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.
• Return of Xander Cage 2D (12A), daily at 5.30pm.
• Split (15), daily at 7.45pm.
• Moana (PG), Sat and Sun at 2.30pm.
Broadway Cinema
• LA LA Land, (12A). Fri-Mon at 7.45pm, Tues and Wed at 2pm and 7.30pm.
• Sing, 3D, (U). Fri at 5.30pm, Sat and Sun at 2pm and 4.30pm, Mon-Wed at 5.30pm. 2D, Sat and Sun at 11.30am.
Ramsey Grammar School
Association film night. Spooks, The Greater Good, Lecture Theatre. (West Building entrance). Wed, doors open at 6.30pm, film 7.30pm, £6, RGS Students and u16s £3, includes nibbles and refreshments
